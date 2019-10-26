UrduPoint.com
Putin Discusses Russian-Turkish Memorandum On Syria With National Security Council

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 06:18 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with permanent members of the Russian Security Council the implementation of the memorandum on Syria agreed by Moscow and Ankara earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday

"The Russian President held a working meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council. During the meeting, a whole range of topical issues on the domestic Russian agenda was discussed. The President also informed the meeting's participants about the contents of his many contacts on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit that ended on the eve of the meeting.

A thorough exchange of views also took place on the implementation of the memorandum agreed between the presidents of Russia and Turkey, as well as on the situation in Syria as a whole," Peskov told reporters.

On October 22, Russia and Turkey signed the Sochi agreement on northeast Syria. Under the deal, Russian military police and Syrian border guards are facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia, which Ankara views as a terrorist group, from the 18-mile safe-zone on the Syria-Turkish border.

