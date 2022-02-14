Putin Discusses Security Guarantees With Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin is discussing issues related to Moscow's proposals on security guarantees with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting on Monday

"Sergey Viktorovich, we agreed with you today that the Russian Foreign Ministry will present its views on the answers we received to our proposals sent to our American colleagues in Washington and colleagues from the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) in Brussels regarding the organization of issues, related to security in Europe and the answer to our concerns related to what we see as an endless and very dangerous eastward expansion of NATO.

Now at the expense of the former republics of the Soviet Union, including Ukraine," Putin told Lavrov.

The Russian president also plans to meet with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu later on Monday.