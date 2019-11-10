Putin Discusses Syria in Context of Sochi Memorandum in Call With Erdogan - Kremlin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Saturday discussed the situation in Syria in the context of the implementation of the October 22 Sochi memorandum, the Kremlin said.

"Great attention was paid to the Syrian settlement. In the context of the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey, adopted after the high-level talks in Sochi on October 22, 2019, the sides stressed the importance of continuing coordinated steps to stabilize the situation in the northeast of Syria in strict compliance with the principles of its territorial integrity, sovereignty and unity," the Kremlin said.

In addition, the presidents exchanged views on the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone, stressing the need for further joint efforts to implement the relevant Russian-Turkish agreements reached in September 2018.

The two leaders also welcomed the results of the first meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which convened in Geneva on October 30. The Kremlin added that the two had noted the "decisive contribution of the guarantor countries of the Astana process to the preparation of this event."

They reaffirmed commitment to further promoting the intra-Syrian dialogue, according to the Kremlin.