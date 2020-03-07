Putin Discusses Syria With Former Kazakh President Nazarbayev - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in Saturday phone talks with the former Kazakh leader and incumbent security council secretary, Nursultan Nazarbayev, the situation in Syria and the latter's upcoming visit to Moscow, the Kremlin said.

"[The sides] have discussed a range of issues related to the upcoming working visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev to Moscow. The Syrian settlement was also touched upon," the Kremlin said.

Meanwhile, the press service of the former Kazakh president said that during the phone conversation, the parties exchanged views on urgent bilateral and international issues, including the results of the recent Russian-Turkish talks on the Syrian settlement, and reiterated the importance of the Astana process.

"At the end of the conversation, the parties were pleased to note the high intensity of Kazakh-Russian political contacts this year," Nazarbayev's press service added.

On Thursday, Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometers (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.