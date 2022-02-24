UrduPoint.com

Putin Discusses Ukraine, JCPOA, Security Proposals With Iranian President - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Putin Discusses Ukraine, JCPOA, Security Proposals With Iranian President - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi the current situation in Ukraine, the Iranian nuclear deal and Moscow's security proposals, the Kremlin said Thursday.

The phone call was initiated by the Iranian side.

Putin informed Raisi about the military operation in Ukraine, stressing that it was launched to protect the civilian population of the Donbas republics in accordance with international law and obligations under friendship and mutual assistance agreements with the DPR and LPR.

For his part, the Iranian president expressed understanding of Russia's security concerns due to the destabilizing actions of the United States and NATO.

The sides also discussed diplomatic efforts to maintain and fully implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, noting that an agreement will contribute to maintaining regional stability and security.

Putin and Raisi also agreed to continue cooperating in a number of areas.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States Agreement

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

6 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

6 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

6 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>