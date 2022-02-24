Putin Discusses Ukraine, JCPOA, Security Proposals With Iranian President - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi the current situation in Ukraine, the Iranian nuclear deal and Moscow's security proposals, the Kremlin said Thursday.

The phone call was initiated by the Iranian side.

Putin informed Raisi about the military operation in Ukraine, stressing that it was launched to protect the civilian population of the Donbas republics in accordance with international law and obligations under friendship and mutual assistance agreements with the DPR and LPR.

For his part, the Iranian president expressed understanding of Russia's security concerns due to the destabilizing actions of the United States and NATO.

The sides also discussed diplomatic efforts to maintain and fully implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, noting that an agreement will contribute to maintaining regional stability and security.

Putin and Raisi also agreed to continue cooperating in a number of areas.