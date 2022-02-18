UrduPoint.com

Putin Discusses Ukraine, Security Guarantees With Security Council - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine and Moscow's proposals on security guarantees with the country's security council on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine and Moscow's proposals on security guarantees with the country's security council on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Of course, they also talked about the situation around Ukraine, with an emphasis on the growing tension, which, by the way, is pretty much provoked from outside. An exchange of views took place on the issue of security guarantees for Russia, taking into account the document that was handed over to our Western opponents yesterday," Peskov told reporters.

