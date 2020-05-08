UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Discusses With Russian Security Council Fight Against COVID-19 - Kremlin Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:21 PM

Putin Discusses With Russian Security Council Fight Against COVID-19 - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with permanent members of the Russian Security Council the progress in combating the spread of the coronavirus, as well as his contacts with foreign leaders in recent days, during a meeting that was held in a video conference format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with permanent members of the Russian Security Council the progress in combating the spread of the coronavirus, as well as his contacts with foreign leaders in recent days, during a meeting that was held in a video conference format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The current issues of the social and economic situation in the country were discussed," Peskov said, adding that the fight against coronavirus was discussed.

"Vladimir Putin has informed the meeting in detail about his many phone contacts with foreign leaders over the past few days," the spokesman said.

The president also congratulated the meeting's participants on the upcoming Victory Day.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, speakers of both houses of parliament Valentina Matvienko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Head Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin administration chief Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the head of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, as well as the special presidential envoy for environmental protection, ecology and transport Sergey Ivanov.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Interior Minister Parliament Progress Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Deputy Prime-Minister of Uzbekistan gives thanks f ..

9 minutes ago

A doctor, 8 others diagnosed Corona positive in Gh ..

2 minutes ago

Two die, one injures in Nowshera traffic accident

2 minutes ago

Indian Occupied Kashmir - a valley of 'extra-judic ..

2 minutes ago

One dies, one injures in firing attack in Quetta

2 minutes ago

Distribution of ration bags to special persons, ch ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.