Putin Discusses With Russian Security Council Fight Against COVID-19 - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with permanent members of the Russian Security Council the progress in combating the spread of the coronavirus, as well as his contacts with foreign leaders in recent days, during a meeting that was held in a video conference format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The current issues of the social and economic situation in the country were discussed," Peskov said, adding that the fight against coronavirus was discussed.

"Vladimir Putin has informed the meeting in detail about his many phone contacts with foreign leaders over the past few days," the spokesman said.

The president also congratulated the meeting's participants on the upcoming Victory Day.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, speakers of both houses of parliament Valentina Matvienko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Head Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin administration chief Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the head of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, as well as the special presidential envoy for environmental protection, ecology and transport Sergey Ivanov.