Putin Discusses With Security Council Situations in Libya, Syria - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Friday with members of the Security Council and discussed the situations in Syria and Libya, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"At the meeting, [Putin] discussed with the council the situation in Syria, with an accent on the rise in terrorist activities over the past few days in Idlib, and the situation in Libya.

Members of the council expressed support for assisting nternational efforts help settle the conflict there," Peskov said.

The meeting was attended by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other top level officials.