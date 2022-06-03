UrduPoint.com

Putin Dismisses Claims That Russia 'Does Not Allow' Export Of Ukrainian Grain As Bluff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the statement that Russia "does not allow" Ukrainian grain to be exported a bluff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin called the statement that Russia "does not allow" Ukrainian grain to be exported a bluff.

"This is a bluff," Putin said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Putin said that the amount of Ukrainian wheat that Kiev could potentially export is "virtually nothing."

"The world produces about 800 million tonnes of grain and wheat a year. Now we are told that Ukraine is ready to export 20 million tonnes. Twenty million tonnes compared to what is produced in the world, 800 million tonnes, that's 2.

5%. But if we proceed from the fact that wheat makes up only 20% of the total food supply in the world, and this is true, this is not our data, this is UN data, then this means that these 20 million tonnes of Ukrainian wheat are 0.5%, virtually nothing," Putin said in an interview on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The Russian president added that "20 million tonnes of Ukrainian wheat is a potential export."

