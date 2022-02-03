Putin Dismisses Ex-Crimean Prosecutor Poklonskaya From Post of Ambassador to Cape Verde

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday dismissed Natalia Poklonskaya from the post of the Russian Ambassador to Cape Verde, according to a decree published on the official internet portal of legal information.

"To release Natalia Vladimirovna Poklonskaya from the duties of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Cape Verde," a statement read.

According to a separate decree, Poklonskaya was appointed Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo).

Poklonskaya, 41, served as the Crimean prosecutor from 2014-2016, then was a member of the Russian lower parliamentary house before assuming the post of ambassador to Cape Verde on October 13, 2021.