Putin Dismisses 'Myth' About Russia Having No Interest in Tackling Climate Issues

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) President Vladimir Putin on Friday dismissed claims that Russia is not interested in addressing global environmental issues, including climatic change as nonsense and myth.

"I have often heard a talk that Russia is not very interested in solving global environmental issues, but I can say right away - this is nonsense, this is a myth ... Like other countries, we feel the risks and threats in this area, including desertification, soil erosion, permafrost melting ," Putin said in his speech at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We have set a goal: in the next 30 years, the accumulated volume of net greenhouse gas emissions in Russia should be lower than in Europe. I am convinced that this is an ambitious, but achievable task. And I ask the government to develop a detailed action plan to this end by October 1 of this year," he added.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. Rossiya Segodnya is a media partner of the event.