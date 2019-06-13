UrduPoint.com
Putin Dismisses Two Police Generals After Scandal With Detention Of Journalist Golunov

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 04:48 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed two police generals in connection with the case of Meduza investigative journalist Ivan Golunov's detention, a relevant decree was published on the Kremlin website Thursday.

"Relieve from their posts: Police Maj. Gen.

Devyatkin Yury Vladimirovich - Head of the Department for Drug Trafficking Control of the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow, and Police Maj. Gen. Puchkov Andrey Pavlovich - Head of the Department of Internal Affairs for the Western Administrative District of the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow," the document says.

