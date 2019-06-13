Putin Dismisses Two Police Generals After Scandal With Detention of Journalist Golunov

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed two police generals in connection with the case of Meduza investigative journalist Ivan Golunov's detention, a relevant decree was published on the Kremlin website Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed two police generals in connection with the case of Meduza investigative journalist Ivan Golunov's detention, a relevant decree was published on the Kremlin website Thursday.

"Relieve from their posts: Police Maj. Gen.

Devyatkin Yury Vladimirovich - Head of the Department for Drug Trafficking Control of the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow, and Police Maj. Gen. Puchkov Andrey Pavlovich - Head of the Department of Internal Affairs for the Western Administrative District of the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow," the document says.