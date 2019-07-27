UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Dives Down To See Sch-308 Sub Sunk During World War II

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 10:25 PM

Putin Dives Down to See Sch-308 Sub Sunk During World War II

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday dived down to see the wreckage of the Sch-308 Semga submarine that sank during the Great Patriotic War 1941-1954 in the Gulf of Finland, a Sputnik correspondent reported

GOGLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday dived down to see the wreckage of the Sch-308 Semga submarine that sank during the Great Patriotic War 1941-1954 in the Gulf of Finland, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The president traveled to the site in a submersible craft and attended the ceremony of placing a memorial plaque with Names of the commander and crew members at the place of the disaster.

Before diving, the head of the "Bow to the Ships of the Great Victory" expedition, Konstantin Bogdanov, told Putin, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Northern Fleet Commander Vice Adm.

Nikolai Evmenov, who accompanied the president, about Soviet submarine sailors' struggle against fascist invaders on the Baltic and the fate of Sch-308.

Putin spoke to reporters and the expedition members and shared his impressions after the dive that lasted for about half an hour, describing them as "striking."

The Sch-308 submarine sank between 24 and 26 October, 1942 due to the explosion of German mines. There were 40 crew members aboard the submersible, including the commander of the submarine, Leo Kostylev.

Related Topics

Russia German Leo Vladimir Putin Finland SITE October

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan

12 minutes ago

Hamilton on pole in German Grand Prix, disaster fo ..

1 minute ago

Motorcycle keys distributed among 25 health worker ..

1 minute ago

US-Bangladeshi man arrested at New York airport -- ..

1 minute ago

Timid attack on soldiers to strengthen our resolve ..

1 minute ago

Adamancy on Kashmir can cost India heavy: Shah Mah ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.