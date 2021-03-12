UrduPoint.com
Putin Does Not Currently Plan Participation In April Summit Of Normandy 4 Leaders- Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule does not currently feature participation in the April summit of the Normandy Four leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday, soon after the head of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group announced that the top-level talks were planned for April.

"No. The [president's] schedule does not currently include such an event," Peskov said.

