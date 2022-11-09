UrduPoint.com

Putin Does Not Currently Plan To Visit Donbas, But Will Do So In Future - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) There are no concrete plans for Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Donbas at the moment, however the president will visit the region when the time is right, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"There are no concrete plans yet, but I have no doubt that there will be a time when Putin will come to Donbas, of course, these are Russian regions," Peskov told a briefing. 

