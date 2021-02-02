MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not following the hearing on the fraud case of Alexey Navalny, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"No, Vladimir Putin is not following this case," Peskov told reporters.

There have been three hearings on replacing Navalny's suspended sentence with real prison time, but each time, the courts rejected the requests of the detention authority and extended the parole. Meanwhile, Navalny has missed nearly 60 check-ins with the authorities in the last three years (he is supposed to check in twice a month) and received multiple minor penalties, such as fines and short arrests.

Each of these issues taken separately provides grounds for canceling the suspended sentence. This would be a regular occurrence in Russia, where a suspended sentences was replaced with real prison time for 11,300 people last year, more than 15,000 people in 2019.

Despite claims that Navalny's is facing court due to his political activity, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that there was no political reasoning behind the fraud case linked to Yves Rocher company. The court ruled only that Navalny was to be compensated for house arrest, and the Russian authorities paid the compensation.