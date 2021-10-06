UrduPoint.com

Putin Does Not Plan Contacts With Vucic After Latter's Request For Help With Gas - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not yet plan contacts with Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic, who asked for help in connection with the rise in gas prices, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not yet plan contacts with Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic, who asked for help in connection with the rise in gas prices, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

The Serbian president is now in Slovenia, where the EU-Western Balkans summit is being held on Wednesday. There he said that he intended to ask Putin for help in connection with the rise in gas prices.

More Stories From World

