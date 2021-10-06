Russian President Vladimir Putin does not yet plan contacts with Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic, who asked for help in connection with the rise in gas prices, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not yet plan contacts with Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic, who asked for help in connection with the rise in gas prices, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

The Serbian president is now in Slovenia, where the EU-Western Balkans summit is being held on Wednesday. There he said that he intended to ask Putin for help in connection with the rise in gas prices.