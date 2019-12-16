Putin Does Not Plan to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos - Kremlin Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to attend the World Economic Forum that will take place in Switzerland's Davos in January, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The forum will take place from January 21-24.

"[Putin] has no plans to attend the Davos forum," Peskov told reporters.