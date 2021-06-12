UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Does Not Plan To Discuss Navalny Case With Biden At Upcoming Summit - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:30 AM

Putin Does Not Plan to Discuss Navalny Case With Biden at Upcoming Summit - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not discuss the issue of Alexey Navalny with US President Joe Biden at the upcoming summit next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN in an interview on Friday.

"Well, there is nothing to discuss about it. There is nothing to discuss about this gentleman [Navalny].

He's in prison, and he is not a subject for the agenda of our bilateral relations," Peskov said when asked if the subject of Navalny will be raised at the summit.

Putin's goal at the meeting with Biden is to prevent further degradation of dialogue between Russia and the United States and the summit is the only way to accomplish it, the spokesman added.

The US-Russia summit is scheduled for Wednesday and will take place amid heightened tensions in relations between Moscow and Washington and ties have significantly deteriorated after the inauguration of Joe Biden in January.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States January

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament congratulates UAE on elected membe ..

26 minutes ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE on its election to UN Se ..

41 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s elected membership of UN Security Counc ..

56 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s elected seat on UN Security Council ref ..

1 hour ago

UAE lynchpin of international peace: Speaker of Fe ..

1 hour ago

Opposition must shun 'culture of protest', come up ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.