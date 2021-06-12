Putin Does Not Plan to Discuss Navalny Case With Biden at Upcoming Summit - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not discuss the issue of Alexey Navalny with US President Joe Biden at the upcoming summit next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN in an interview on Friday.

"Well, there is nothing to discuss about it. There is nothing to discuss about this gentleman [Navalny].

He's in prison, and he is not a subject for the agenda of our bilateral relations," Peskov said when asked if the subject of Navalny will be raised at the summit.

Putin's goal at the meeting with Biden is to prevent further degradation of dialogue between Russia and the United States and the summit is the only way to accomplish it, the spokesman added.

The US-Russia summit is scheduled for Wednesday and will take place amid heightened tensions in relations between Moscow and Washington and ties have significantly deteriorated after the inauguration of Joe Biden in January.