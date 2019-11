Putin Does Not Plan to Fly to Paris Nov 11 to Celebrate WWI End Anniversary - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to go to Paris on November 11 to attend events related to the anniversary of the end of the First World War, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to go to Paris on November 11 to attend events related to the anniversary of the end of the First World War, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"No, the president does not have such plans," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Putin's plans include a trip to Paris on Monday to celebrate the anniversary of the end of World War I.