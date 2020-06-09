Putin Does Not Plan to Hold Talks With Erdogan on Tuesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Tuesday, including on Libya, but contact can be quickly coordinated if need arises, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Tuesday, including on Libya, but contact can be quickly coordinated if need arises, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, there are no such plans yet.

There are no plans to hold talks with the Turkish leader today, but you know that they communicate closely and talks can be coordinated really quickly," Peskov told reporters.

"Erdogan has really said that he will perhaps need to discuss Libya with Putin. When and if such talks are coordinated, they will be held," Peskov added.

According to Kremlin spokesman, Putin plans to hold several international conversations later in the day.