Putin Does Not Propose Postponing Immortal Regiment March - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has not proposed postponing the Immortal Regiment march in honor of the memory of war veterans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on media reports that the event, scheduled for July 26, could be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The chairman of the Immortal Regiment's central headquarters has confirmed media reports to Sputnik, saying that the march could be rescheduled for early September. Putin's aide, Vladimir Medinsky, has said that the decision will depend on the epidemiological situation.

"We are aware of the previous initiative of the head of state and I do not know anything about any new offers on the matter. If the president has some offers, he will announce this ... The president has not yet made any new offers," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin was studying the possibility to delay the Immortal Regiment march.