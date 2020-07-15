UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Does Not Propose Postponing Immortal Regiment March - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:55 PM

Putin Does Not Propose Postponing Immortal Regiment March - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not proposed postponing the Immortal Regiment march in honor of the memory of war veterans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on media reports that the event, scheduled for July 26, could be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has not proposed postponing the Immortal Regiment march in honor of the memory of war veterans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on media reports that the event, scheduled for July 26, could be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The chairman of the Immortal Regiment's central headquarters has confirmed media reports to Sputnik, saying that the march could be rescheduled for early September. Putin's aide, Vladimir Medinsky, has said that the decision will depend on the epidemiological situation.

"We are aware of the previous initiative of the head of state and I do not know anything about any new offers on the matter. If the president has some offers, he will announce this ... The president has not yet made any new offers," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin was studying the possibility to delay the Immortal Regiment march.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin March July September Media Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 40 ..

10 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

41 minutes ago

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

44 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

59 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.