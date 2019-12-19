Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed doubts that US President Donald Trump would be removed from office as a result of an impeachment process, describing it as a continuation of an internal political struggle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed doubts that US President Donald Trump would be removed from office as a result of an impeachment process, describing it as a continuation of an internal political struggle.

"As for the extension of our dialogue [with the United States] before the end of Trump's presidency, it seems as if you are already raising the question that it would end.

I am not sure about this, it [the impeachment process] still needs to go through the Senate, where the Republicans constitute, as far as I know, a majority ... It is just a continuation of the domestic political struggle and a party that lost the election [the Democratic Party] strives to achieve results through other means. First, by accusing Trump of conspiracy with Russia, then it turns out that there was no conspiracy and now the pressure is on Ukraine," Putin said at the annual press conference.