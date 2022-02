Putin, Draghi Discuss in Detail Long-Term Legally Binding Security Guarantees - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the phone conversation on Monday thoroughly discussed working out long-term legally binding security guarantees for Russia, the Kremlin press service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the phone conversation on Monday thoroughly discussed working out long-term legally binding security guarantees for Russia, the Kremlin press service said.

"The topic of developing long-term legally binding security guarantees for Russia was discussed in detail," the Kremlin said in a statement.