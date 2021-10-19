Putin, Draghi Discuss Preparations for G20 Summit, Afghanistan - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed preparations for the G20 summit and Afghanistan during their phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Preparations for the upcoming G20 summit meeting in Rome on October 30-31 were discussed," the Kremlin said, adding that the sides also talked about Afghanistan.

Putin also told Draghi about his readiness to take part in the G20 summit online.