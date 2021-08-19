UrduPoint.com

Putin, Draghi Discuss Situation In Afghanistan - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 08:10 PM

Putin, Draghi Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"The main attention was paid to the state of affairs in Afghanistan.

Both sides emphasized the importance of preventing a humanitarian catastrophe and ensuring the safety of the country's residents. The need was noted for further combating the spread of terrorist ideology and the threat of narcotics from the territory of Afghanistan," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Draghi also called for consolidation of international efforts, including within the framework of G20, "to assist in reaching peace and stability in Afghanistan," the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Au ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghani ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian effor ..

UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in spirit of ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Za ..

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

2 hours ago
 59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.