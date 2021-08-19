Putin, Draghi Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"The main attention was paid to the state of affairs in Afghanistan.

Both sides emphasized the importance of preventing a humanitarian catastrophe and ensuring the safety of the country's residents. The need was noted for further combating the spread of terrorist ideology and the threat of narcotics from the territory of Afghanistan," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Draghi also called for consolidation of international efforts, including within the framework of G20, "to assist in reaching peace and stability in Afghanistan," the Kremlin added.