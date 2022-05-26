UrduPoint.com

Putin, Draghi Discuss Situation In Ukraine, Food Crisis - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed the situation in Ukraine and the global food crisis during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed the situation in Ukraine and the global food crisis during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"The situation in Ukraine was discussed. In particular, Vladimir Putin informed (Draghi) about the ongoing work to establish a peaceful life in the liberated cities of Donbas. He spoke in detail about the steps taken to ensure the safety of navigation, including the daily opening of humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilian ships from the ports of the Azov and Black Seas, which is hindered by the Ukrainian side," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Draghi also talked about Moscow-Kiev negotiations, which were "frozen" by the Ukrainian side, and the global food crisis, the Kremlin added.

"Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia is ready to make a significant contribution to overcoming the food crisis through the export of grain and fertilizers, provided that politically motivated restrictions from the West are lifted," the statement read.

