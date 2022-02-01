Putin, Draghi Note Need for Concrete Steps by Kiev to Implement Minsk Agreements - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi have noted during a phone conversation the need for concrete steps by the Ukrainian authorities to implement the Minsk agreements on the Donbas settlement, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi have noted during a phone conversation the need for concrete steps by the Ukrainian authorities to implement the Minsk agreements on the Donbas settlement, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"In connection with the concern expressed by Mario Draghi about the development of the situation around Ukraine, Vladimir Putin assessed the actions of Kiev, which is evading its obligations, primarily on the political aspects of resolving the intra-Ukrainian conflict. The need for concrete steps by the Kiev authorities to implement the Minsk package of measures," the Kremlin said in a statement.