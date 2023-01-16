Russian President Vladimir Putin drew the attention of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the destructive line of Kiev, which relied on the intensification of fighting, the Kremlin said on Monday

"Vladimir Putin drew attention to the destructive line of the Kiev regime, which relied on the intensification of hostilities with the support of Western sponsors, increasing the volume of transferred weapons and military equipment," the statement says.

Putin also told Erdogan that the rejection of the proposal to cease fire during the Orthodox Christmas period was an example of Kiev's hypocritical policy, the Kremlin added.