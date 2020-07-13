MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's attention, during their phone conversation, to the public outcry in Russia over Ankara's decision to convert Hagia Sophia, initially founded as a Byzantine cathedral and then converted into a museum, into a mosque, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin has turned Recep Tayyip Erdogan's attention to he signification public outcry in Russia over the decision to change the status of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Erdogan has pledged that everyone wishing to attend the mosque will be admitted there, and Christian sacred objects will be preserved, the Kremlin added.