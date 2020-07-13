UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Draws Erdogan's Attention To Public Outcry Over Hagia Sophia - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:40 PM

Putin Draws Erdogan's Attention to Public Outcry Over Hagia Sophia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's attention, during their phone conversation, to the public outcry in Russia over Ankara's decision to convert Hagia Sophia, initially founded as a Byzantine cathedral and then converted into a museum, into a mosque, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin has turned Recep Tayyip Erdogan's attention to he signification public outcry in Russia over the decision to change the status of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Erdogan has pledged that everyone wishing to attend the mosque will be admitted there, and Christian sacred objects will be preserved, the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Ankara Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Mosque Church Christian

Recent Stories

DMCA increases bunkering fleet in Dubai waters

29 minutes ago

Dubai Investments celebrates 25th anniversary with ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan team’s schedule in Derby

45 minutes ago

ADAFSA expects 9% increase in livestock production ..

59 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque launches cultural tours ..

59 minutes ago

Seemi Raheel says “humour” is dead in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.