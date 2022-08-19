UrduPoint.com

Putin Draws Macron's Attention To Persistence Of Obstacles To Russian Exports

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin drew the attention of French President Emmanuel Macron to the fact that there were still obstacles to Russian exports, which did not contribute to the tasks of global food security, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Attention was drawn to the fact that there were still obstacles to the aforementioned Russian exports, which did not contribute to the solution of tasks related to ensuring global food security," the statement says.

