MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin drew the attention of French President Emmanuel Macron to the fact that there were still obstacles to Russian exports, which did not contribute to the tasks of global food security, the Kremlin said on Friday.

