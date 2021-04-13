UrduPoint.com
Putin Draws Niinisto's Attention To Kiev's Provocations Exacerbating Situation In Donbas

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Putin Draws Niinisto's Attention to Kiev's Provocations Exacerbating Situation in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin drew the attention of Finnish President Sauli Niinistö to the provocative actions of Kiev, which deliberately exacerbates the situation in Donbas, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"At the request of Sauli Niinisto, Vladimir Putin outlined Russian approaches to resolving the internal Ukrainian crisis, drawing attention to the provocative actions of Kiev, which has been purposefully exacerbating the situation on the contact line.

In this regard, it was emphasized that there was no alternative to the Minsk 'Package of Measures' as the basis for a peaceful settlement and that it was important for Ukraine to fully implement the agreements reached in the Normandy format," the statement says.

Putin also briefed Niinisto about a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden that had just taken place on the initiative of the US side.

"It was agreed to continue contacts at various levels," the Kremlin added.

