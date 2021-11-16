(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, drew attention to the provocative nature of the exercises conducted by the United States and a number of its allies in the Black Sea, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Both sides expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in the settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict. It was noted that the situation around Donbas was even worsening. In this context, Vladimir Putin drew attention to the provocative nature of the large-scale exercises conducted by the United States and a number of its allies in the Black Sea, which increases tensions in relations between Russia and NATO," the statement says.

Putin drew Macron's attention to the fact that Kiev continued a destructive policy aimed at disrupting the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin press service reported.

This is evidenced by the recent use of attack drones by the Ukrainian armed forces in the conflict zone, Putin told Macron.