Putin, Duterte Discuss COVID-19 Response, Deliveries of Russian Vaccines - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, discussed the COVID-19 response and deliveries of Russian vaccines to the Philippines during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, discussed the COVID-19 response and deliveries of Russian vaccines to the Philippines during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"When discussing issues of joint fight against the spread of coronavirus infection, special attention was paid to the supply of Russian vaccines to the Philippines," the Kremlin said in a statement.

During the phone conversation, the two presidents also confirmed mutual interest in further building up cooperation in various areas, "that envisions for the implementation of projects in energy, agriculture, transport, humanitarian and other spheres."

