Putin, EAEU Counterparts to Discuss Joint Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a working video conference of members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council - the highest supranational body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) - to discuss joint steps to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and support the economy during the pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1.

7 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 111,000 people have died from the disease.

By the beginning of the week, the number of coronavirus cases in Russia topped 18,000 in 82 regions of the country; as of April 13 morning, 1,470 people recovered and were discharged, 148 people died.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the extraordinary meeting of the EAEU leaders on April 14 would focus on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.