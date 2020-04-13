Putin, EAEU to Discuss Coronavirus Response Through Video Conference - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council the highest supranational body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will discuss the coronavirus response and the economy through a video conference on Tuesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council the highest supranational body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will discuss the coronavirus response and the economy through a video conference on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"On April 14, 2020, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin will take part in a working meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council members, which will be held in the format of a video conference," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The talks will focus on joint effort to prevent the spreading of the coronaivrus and to support EAEU economic stability, according to the Kremlin.

"A joint statement of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council members is expected to be issued," the Kremlin added.