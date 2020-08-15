Putin Earned $150,000 in 2019 - Income Statement

Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019 declared an income of 9.726 million rubles (just over $150,000 at average exchange rate of 64.49 rubles per US dollar), which is more than a million rubles more than a year earlier, according to his income statement published on Friday on the Kremlin's website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019 declared an income of 9.726 million rubles (just over $150,000 at average exchange rate of 64.49 rubles per US Dollar), which is more than a million rubles more than a year earlier, according to his income statement published on Friday on the Kremlin's website.

In 2018, Putin's income was 8.648 million rubles.

According to the 2019 income statement, Putin still owns a 77-square-meter apartment and a garage, while using another 153.7-square-meter apartment with a garage of 18 square meters.

Also, the president owns two cars, GAZ M21 and Niva, and a trailer Skif, according to the documents.

In 2017, Putin earned 18.7 million rubles. By the year-end, it turned out that he no longer owns a land plot of 1,500 square meters the president sold it, which caused an increase in his income over that period. In 2016 and 2015, the income of the head of state was approximately the same about 8.9 million rubles annually, and in 2014 Putin's earnings amounted to 7.654 million rubles.