Putin Endorses Creating United Children's Movement In Russia

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Putin Endorses Creating United Children's Movement in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed his support of the initiative to create a united children's and youth movement in Russia that would foster a fair and interesting environment conducive to development and personal fulfillment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed his support of the initiative to create a united children's and youth movement in Russia that would foster a fair and interesting environment conducive to development and personal fulfillment.

The president gave a welcoming address to the participants of the state-sponsored children's festival Bolshaya Peremena held in Moscow in celebration of Children's Day, observed in Russia on June 1.

"I would like to say that I support your initiative for a united children's movement. The main task is to create an equal, accessible, interesting environment for development, self-realization in a variety of directions. But it is up to you to decide how it will be organized. Your opinion, your suggestions are crucial," the president said.

Putin noted that the festival brought together children from various cities and regions, including the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, and members of various associations, such as the nationwide Bolshaya Peremena movement, the Russian movement of schoolchildren, and the Yunarmiya (Young Army) military-patriotic association, as well as regional and local movements.

"You are very different, but you all seek to show your best qualities in action. Even now you are trying to really bring good to our country, to your homeland. And it's great that thanks to the festival you can get to know each other, see how much you have in common, learn something new," Putin said.

The president wished all children, their parents and teachers a happy Children's Day and expressed the hope that the festival will help the younger generation develop talents and skills and get support for their creative, environmental and scientific ideas.

