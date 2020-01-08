Putin, Erdogan Adopted Joint Statement on Readiness to Develop Partnership - Lavrov

(@imziishan)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan adopted a joint statement on readiness to develop partnership in all areas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"Based on the results of the [talks], a joint statement was adopted, which will be distributed in the next minutes. I'll note some points from this document: the presidents confirmed their firm determination to comprehensively develop and deepen bilateral partnership in all areas," Lavrov told reporters.