Putin, Erdogan Adopted Joint Statement On Readiness To Develop Partnership - Lavrov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:21 PM

Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan adopted a joint statement on readiness to develop partnership in all areas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan adopted a joint statement on readiness to develop partnership in all areas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"Based on the results of the [talks], a joint statement was adopted, which will be distributed in the next minutes. I'll note some points from this document: the presidents confirmed their firm determination to comprehensively develop and deepen bilateral partnership in all areas," Lavrov told reporters.

