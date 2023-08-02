Putin, Erdogan Agree to Soon Determine Exact Place, Date of Their Meeting - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to determine the exact place and date of their meeting in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to determine the exact place and date of their meeting in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"They agreed to determine in the near future, firstly, the exact place where this will take place, and, secondly, the date.

This will all be done through diplomatic channels, because the agenda is, first of all, our bilateral relations, which are very, very multidimensional, of course, Ukraine, of course, the issue of the grain deal, on which Putin gave an exhaustive explanation to his Turkish counterpart today. And, of course, an exchange of views on all global affairs on the agenda," Peskov told reporters.

The presidents meant to have a meeting a long time ago, even before the presidential election in Turkey, but had very busy schedules, the spokesman explained.