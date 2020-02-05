UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Agree To Urgently Boost Efficiency Of Coordinating Steps On Syria - Kremlin

Wed 05th February 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have agreed, in their phone conversation, to implement urgent measures to boost the efficiency of coordinating their steps in Syria, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"It has been agreed to take urgent measures, first of all, through the Russian and the Turkish defense ministries, to further increase the efficiency of coordinating the actions in Syria," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents have had a detailed discussion of the situation in Syria, both of them have expressed concerns regarding the recent deterioration of the security situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Putin has drawn Erdogan's attention to the dramatic increase in terrorists' activity, recalling that the recent attacks have resulted in multiple civilian casualties.

"The need has been stressed to strictly comply with the Russian-Turkish agreements on Idlib, which envision boosting common effort on neutralizing extremists," the Kremlin went on to say.

