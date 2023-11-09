Putin, Erdogan and Raisi make visits in Central Asia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Astana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Kazakhstan on Thursday, while Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi are expected in Uzbekistan, amid renewed diplomatic interest in the region.

Central Asia's former Soviet republics have sought to diversify their partnerships as Moscow's sway over the region -- which it considers as under its sphere of influence -- has waned since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Russian leader and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nevertheless praised their countries' relationship in interviews ahead of their planned meeting in Astana.

"Our strategic partnership is truly forward-looking," Putin said, while Tokayev praised an "alliance with a rich past and a bright future".

But three decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union, with Russia bogged down in Ukraine, other world powers are investing in Central Asia.

China has become a major partner across the whole region with its Belt and Road Initiative, a gigantic infrastructure project.

And Putin's trip to Kazakhstan comes a week after French President Emmanuel Macron's visit -- and as the European Union, the United States, Iran and Turkey seek to strengthen ties there.