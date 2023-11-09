Putin, Erdogan and Raisi make visits in Central Asia

Astana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday, while Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi were expected in Uzbekistan, amid renewed diplomatic interest in the region.

Central Asia's former Soviet republics have sought to diversify their partnerships.

The Russian leader and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nevertheless praised their countries' relationship in interviews ahead of their planned meeting in Astana.

"Our strategic partnership is truly forward-looking," Putin said, while Tokayev praised an "alliance with a rich past and a bright future".

China has become a major partner across the whole region with its Belt and Road Initiative, a gigantic infrastructure project.

And Putin's trip to Kazakhstan comes a week after French President Emmanuel Macron's visit -- and as the European Union, the United States, Iran and Turkey seek to strengthen ties there.