Putin, Erdogan Announce Launch of Construction of Power Unit 3 of Akkuyu NPP in Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday announced the start of the construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant's energy unit 3 in Turkey's Mersin province.

"It is approved. Start," Putin said, and symbolic red buttons symbolizing the start of the construction were pressed in Turkey.

The event was held via a video format.