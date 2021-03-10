UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Announce Launch Of Construction Of Power Unit 3 Of Akkuyu NPP In Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Putin, Erdogan Announce Launch of Construction of Power Unit 3 of Akkuyu NPP in Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday announced the start of the construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant's energy unit 3 in Turkey's Mersin province.

"It is approved. Start," Putin said, and symbolic red buttons symbolizing the start of the construction were pressed in Turkey.

The event was held via a video format.

