Putin, Erdogan Assess Trilateral Security Talks With Syria as Successful - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tyyip Erdogan in a phone call on Thursday gave their positive assessment to the recent meeting of defense and intelligence chiefs of Russia, Turkey and Syria, the Kremlin said.

"The Syrian settlement received special attention.

Positive assessments were given to the December 2022 meeting in Moscow among ministers of defense and chiefs of intelligence services of Russia, Turkey and Syria. A hope was expressed that the continuation of trilateral contacts would produce cardinal improvement of the situation in Syria, including with regard to restoring its territorial integrity, resolving the refugee issue and accomplishing the tasks in fighting international terrorist groups," the statement read.

The trilateral summit in Moscow marked the first meeting between Turkish and Syrian defense ministers in 11 years.