Putin, Erdogan Call For Intensification Of Political Process On Karabakh - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:24 PM

Putin, Erdogan Call for Intensification of Political Process on Karabakh - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the parties spoke in favor of intensifying the political process on Karabakh, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the parties spoke in favor of intensifying the political process on Karabakh, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Turkish side, it noted.

"The situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed in detail. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of observing the humanitarian truce, an agreement on which was reached in Moscow on October 10. Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke in favor of activating the political process, in particular, based on the developments of the OSCE Minsk Group," the statement says.

Putin expressed serious concern about the participation of militants from the middle East region in the hostilities in Karabakh.

The leaders also stressed the need for solidarity efforts for the earliest possible end to the bloodshed in Karabakh and the transition to a peaceful settlement of the problem.

"They expressed hope that Turkey, as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, will make a constructive contribution to the de-escalation of the conflict," the Kremlin said.

