Putin, Erdogan Confirm Political Will to Work on All Projects - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have confirmed during phone talks their political will to work on all projects, but did not touch upon any details, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The leaders held a telephone conversation on Monday.

"No, there were no such detailed discussions.

There was confirmation of both intentions and political will to continue these conversations and detailed discussions. This is the main thing. Indeed, the potential of our relations is great. And we must use it to the fullest, which is what our presidents intend to do," Peskov told reporters when asked if topics about Ukraine, as well as cooperation on a gas hub, the grain deal, were touched upon during the talks.