Putin, Erdogan Confirm Readiness to Facilitate Peace Process in Syria - Lavrov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have confirmed their readiness to facilitate a peace settlement in Syria during their meeting in Istanbul, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

ISTANBUL/ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have confirmed their readiness to facilitate a peace settlement in Syria during their meeting in Istanbul, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"On Syria, the presidents expressed their determination to pursue the settlement of the Syrian crisis in all its aspects in accordance with the documents, adopted within the Astana process. They specifically stressed their determination to combat terrorism in all its forms and iterations in accordance with the October 2018 and November 2019 memoranda," Lavrov told journalists.

The leaders also mentioned the necessity of establishing peace in the de-escalation zone located in the Syrian province of Idlib.

"We emphasize our determination to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations and to disrupt separatist agendas in Syria; we reaffirm, in this regard, the importance of the full implementation of the Memorandum of 17 September 2018 and the Memorandum of 22 October 2019. We underscore the necessity to establish calm in the Idlib de-escalation area by fully implementing all agreements on Idlib," they said in a joint statement following their talks.