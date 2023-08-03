Open Menu

Putin, Erdogan Confirm Upcoming Meeting, Date, Place To Be Agreed Upon - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have confirmed during a phone conversation that they will hold a meeting soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that the time and place of the meeting will be agree upon later.

"In general, the presidents confirmed their intention to meet soon, but the place of the meeting and the timing of such a meeting will be further agreed through diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.

