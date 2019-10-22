Putin, Erdogan Did Not Discuss New S-400 Supply Contracts - Military Cooperation Service

New contracts for the supply of S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey were not raised at the talks between Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but in general the issue is "in development," Dmitry Shugayev, the director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, told reporters Tuesday

"They did not discuss it," Shugayev said in response to a relevant question.

"We have the S-400 topic, let's say, in development, so we'll see how events develop," he said.