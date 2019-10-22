UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Did Not Discuss New S-400 Supply Contracts - Military Cooperation Service

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:26 PM

New contracts for the supply of S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey were not raised at the talks between Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but in general the issue is "in development," Dmitry Shugayev, the director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, told reporters Tuesday

"They did not discuss it," Shugayev said in response to a relevant question.

"We have the S-400 topic, let's say, in development, so we'll see how events develop," he said.

